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Mario Andretti on Racing, Retirement, and the Magic of May in Ind...

Mario Andretti on Racing, Retirement, and the Magic of May in Indianapolis

Reflecting on what made him such a successful driver, Andretti pointed first to his passion.

Published on May 15, 2026

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109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500
Source: Michael L. Levitt / Getty

Mario Andretti on Racing, Retirement, and the Magic of May in Indianapolis

Mario Andretti opened Jake’s show with the same honesty and warmth that made him a legend far beyond the track.

Reflecting on what made him such a successful driver, Andretti pointed first to his passion.

He said no one could have loved racing more than he did.

That deep love, paired with total commitment and gratitude for every chance he got, fueled a career that touched nearly every corner of motorsports.

Andretti also explained that he was driven more by the love of winning than the fear of losing.

Once he tasted victory early in his career, nothing else matched it.

His approach was simple: when the green flag dropped, he gave everything he had.

That mindset helped shape one of the greatest racing careers ever.

When it came time to retire, Andretti said he made the choice before he risked staying too long.

He wanted to leave on his own terms, while still in a positive place, and he made that decision without outside influence.

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Looking back, he says he has no regrets.

Andretti also clarified his current role in Formula 1.

He said he is not a team principal, but he is proud to be involved with the Cadillac-backed American effort, offering support and experience as the project grows.

On Marco Andretti’s retirement, Mario said he respected it because a decision like that must come from within.

And every May, when he returns to Indianapolis, the feeling remains powerful.

For Andretti, the speedway is racing’s mecca, and it still gives him goosebumps.

Mario Andretti on Racing, Retirement, and the Magic of May in Indianapolis was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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