RHOA: Drama Between Porsha & Kelli Heats Up, Along With Angela And Pinky

Source: Charles Sykes/ Bravo

On Sunday, the drama reached a perilously petty peak on The Real Housewives of Atlanta as tensions between Kelli Potter and Porsha Williams exploded during the ladies’ trip to Dallas. Adding to the drama, Angela Oakley didn’t hold back, subtly shading two housewives who implied she had to “lie on her back” for her success.

Kelli Potter vs. Porsha Williams

The chaos erupted between Porsha and Kelli after they traded jabs about those looming accusations of sleeping with married men.

On Sunday’s episode, Kelli and Porsha revisited the accusations and shaded Porsha for only sending a bouquet to the grand opening of her restaurant.

Porsha quickly fired back, reminding Kelli that she previously said she didn’t want “broken flowers from a broken person.”

From there, the argument spiraled into those accusations about sleeping with married men.

Porsha revisited claims she had previously confronted Kelli regarding an alleged affair during the BET Awards weekend. In a confessional, Porsha claimed she saw a text message sent from the unnamed man to one of her friends moments after he allegedly “got out of the bed f-ing Kelli.” During the group confrontation, Porsha also accused Kelli of having suggested in an earlier interview that she had relationships with married men.

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Shockingly, Phaedra Parks said she believed she knew the identity of the man involved, but refused to reveal his name out of respect for his wife and family, who she said could potentially feel “the brunt of the pain” from the allegations, during a confessional.

But that didn’t stop Kelli from cranking up the heat. As the two argued, she once again accused Porsha of being involved with married men and escalated the argument by bringing up Porsha’s past relationship with R. Kelly. Notably, in her 2021 memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, Porsha described her former sexual relationship with the singer as “chaotic” and “detrimental,” according to Variety.

Even after R. Kelly’s name entered the conversation, the heated exchange continued with even more shocking accusations. Before the episode ended, Porsha accused Kelli of trying to “scissor” her, a moment that left viewers stunned.

The “scissoring” conversation will apparently continue in the next episode with Porsha alleging that Kelli wanted to hook up with her after seeing her naked.

More on the flip!