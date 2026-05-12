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Graham Rahal Talk Preparation For Indy 500

The goal is to learn what the car needs for both qualifying and race day, not just produce eye-catching lap times on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Published on May 12, 2026

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NTT INDYCAR Series Sonsio Grand Prix
Source: Brandon Badraoui / Getty

Graham Rahal Talk Preparation For Indy 500

Graham Rahal enters Indianapolis 500 week with a sense of momentum that has been building inside Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Fresh off a strong run in the Indy Grand Prix, Rahal said the team’s growing confidence is becoming one of its biggest strengths.

When results start to come, he explained, belief follows, and that makes it easier to keep performing at a high level.

That confidence matters at Indianapolis, where raw speed is only part of the picture.

Rahal stressed that his team is not focused on topping the speed charts early in the week.

Instead, practice is about working through a long list of setup changes, often trying a different variation on nearly every run.

The goal is to learn what the car needs for both qualifying and race day, not just produce eye-catching lap times on Tuesday or Wednesday.

He also pointed to the challenge of balancing outright pace with consistency, especially with shifting weather conditions expected at the Speedway.

Wind, heat, and changing track conditions can quickly alter the feel of the car, making adaptability just as important as speed.

Rahal offered insight into the technical side of preparation as well, from fuel management to setup experimentation across all four team cars.

Running low on fuel can help teams understand their limits, though it also carries mechanical risk.

He also spoke candidly about race control, saying luck remains part of racing and caution decisions can shape outcomes in ways drivers cannot control.

As Rahal prepares for his 19th Indy 500 start, his message is clear: confidence, discipline, and smart adjustments will matter as much as speed.

Graham Rahal Talk Preparation For Indy 500 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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