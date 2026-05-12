Source: Snake Pit / Snake Pit

Win Indy 500 Snake Pit Passes

Race day meets festival season at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Coors Light Snake Pit returns Sunday, May 24, bringing one of the biggest party experiences in the country to the infield of the Indianapolis 500.

Known for its massive crowd, high-energy atmosphere, and performances from some of the biggest names in EDM music, the Snake Pit transforms race day into an unforgettable music festival experience during the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

Now’s your chance to be there live.

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of General Admission tickets to the Indianapolis 500 with Snake Pit bracelet access included.

Don’t miss one of the wildest and most talked-about experiences of Memorial Day Weekend in Indianapolis.

Contest ends May 15, 2026 at 11:59 PM. Five winners will be selected. Must be 18 years or older to enter. See official rules for complete details.

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