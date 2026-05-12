Source: Indy 500 / Indy 500

Win Tickets To The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

The greatest spectacle in racing is back in Indianapolis.

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge returns Memorial Day Weekend to the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway for another unforgettable day of tradition, excitement, and high-speed action.

Every year, fans from around the world gather in Indianapolis to experience one of the most iconic sporting events in history — and now 106.7 WTLC is giving you the chance to be part of it.

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Don’t miss your opportunity to experience the energy, excitement, and tradition of race day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Contest ends May 15, 2026 at 11:59 PM. Five winners will be selected. Must be 18 years or older to enter.

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