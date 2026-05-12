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George Floyd's Family Outraged Over Tony Hinchcliffe's 'Jokes'

Heartless: George Floyd's Family Outraged Over 'Jokes' Told By Tony Hinchcliffe, Blames Kevin Hart For Allowing It

Published on May 12, 2026

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  • Comedian made offensive punchline about George Floyd's death during Kevin Hart's Netflix roast.
  • Floyd's family condemned the joke as racist and disrespectful, questioning why it was allowed.
  • Debate on limits of roast comedy when discussing real-life tragedies and victims of police violence.
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Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Anger and disgust are the vibes following Netflix’s The Roast of Kevin Hart after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made a joke referencing the 2020 murder of George Floyd, prompting outrage from Floyd’s family, friends, and many viewers online. During his set, Hinchcliffe praised Hart before making a punchline tied to Floyd’s final words, which immediately drew audible reactions from the audience and sparked widespread backlash across social media.

“The Black community is so proud of you… right now George Floyd is looking up at us all laughing so hard he can’t breathe.”

According to TMZ, representatives connected to The Gianna and George Floyd Foundation said Floyd’s loved ones were “appalled” not only by the joke itself, but also by the fact that Hinchcliffe was invited to participate in another high-profile roast after previous controversies involving offensive comedy.

For those who don’t remember, Hinchcliffe previously sparked controversy at a MAGA rally where he made wildly racist “jokes” about Puerto Rico. The family reportedly felt the joke crossed an egregious line and questioned why Hart allowed the material to remain part of the event. They also criticized what they described as Hinchcliffe’s repeated fixation on Floyd in his comedy, with some calling the remarks racist and deeply disrespectful given the circumstances surrounding Floyd’s death.

“We are trying to rebuild things for our community and make things better in our community,” the foundation told TMZ. “Let’s try to be a little bit more positive and not sit up there doing colon inspections by white comedians.”

Complex reported that the backlash quickly spread online, with many condemning the comedian for turning one of the most painful and politically charged moments in recent American history into a roast joke. Fellow comedian Lil Rel Howrey even jumped in, slamming the moment as disgusting and disrespectful.

The controversy added to an already chaotic reception surrounding the Netflix special, which also featured other comedians making jokes that drew criticism for targeting sensitive topics, including suicide and politics. Some defenders of Hinchcliffe argued that roast comedy is intentionally provocative and designed to push boundaries, while critics said Floyd’s death should never be treated as material for entertainment.

Neither Kevin Hart nor Netflix had publicly addressed the backlash as of Monday evening.

Heartless: George Floyd's Family Outraged Over 'Jokes' Told By Tony Hinchcliffe, Blames Kevin Hart For Allowing It was originally published on bossip.com

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