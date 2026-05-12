Listen Live
Close
News

Pete Davidson Takes Shot At Kanye West During Kevin Hart Roast

Pete Davidson cracked a joked aimed at Kanye West during The Roast of Kevin Hart, and yeah, here we go again.

Published on May 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Pete Davidson cracked a joked aimed at Kanye West during The Roast of Kevin Hart, and yeah, here we go again.

Pete and Ye got history, we all know that. For a minute, it seemed like both sides had cooled sending shots. That changed real quick when the comedian hit the stage and let the whole clip fly.

During the roast, Davidson took aim at multiple targets, including Charlie Kirk, Tony Hinchcliffe, Lizzo, and a familiar op, Kanye.

Recalling their past issues, Pete said, “I was in a beef with Kanye, so I’ve taken shots from better gay Nazis.”

What might sound like a wild one-liner hits a little different considering the history between the two. Back in 2022, Davidson dated Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, which sent things into overdrive. Ye crashed out on Pete publicly, calling him every name in the book and even giving him the nickname “Skete.”

Pete’s joke also appeared to reference Kanye’s past antisemitic remarks from 2022, comments he later addressed in a public apology. Stating he is now accountability and change.

“I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”

Incoming Ye rant…

Pete Davidson Takes Shot At Kanye West During Kevin Hart Roast was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
News  |  Christopher Smith

Epstein Paid Trump Ally Steve Bannon’s Medical Bills

Local  |  John Herrick

GasBuddy Talks Indiana's Gas Tax Holiday, Possible Future Increases

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Joe Jurado

These Southern States Are Redistricting After Supreme Court Ruling 

Sports  |  Nicole A. Childers

Caitlin Clark Was On Stage With Country Music Singer Morgan Wallen

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Joe Jurado

Le[e]gal Brief: The Voting Rights Act Was Gutted. What’s Next? 

14 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Ella Mai’s ‘Do You Still Love Me’ Tour: Here’s The Setlist We Need

Local  |  John Herrick

88 Years in Prison for Man Convicted of Landsharks Bar Killing in Broad Ripple

News  |  Weso

Pete Davidson Takes Shot At Kanye West During Kevin Hart Roast

16 Items
Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Kevin Hart's Roast Delivered Doses Of Racism & Questionable Humor

10 Items
Music  |  Keenan Higgins

New Music Mondays: Uncle Waffles Spins Her Swazi Sound On New EP

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close