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Meryl Streep Reveals How She Doubled Her Salary for The Devil Wears Prada

Meryl Streep salary negotiation lessons are making headlines after the legendary actress revealed she initially turned down her iconic role as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada because the pay did not reflect her value.

Meryl Streep salary negotiation became a defining moment in her career when she read the script and immediately recognized the film’s potential. Even with that confidence, she described the original offer as “slightly insulting” and made the bold decision to walk away unless the compensation was improved.

According to Streep, she countered by asking the studio to double their initial offer. The response was swift, with producers agreeing almost immediately. Reports indicate her final earnings landed around $4 million, a significant increase from the original $2 million offer, with some estimates suggesting her total compensation may have reached as high as $5 million.

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Streep shared the story during a late April 2026 interview while promoting the upcoming sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2, reflecting on how long it took her to fully understand her leverage in Hollywood. At 56, she said she finally recognized the importance of advocating for her worth, even at the highest level of the industry.

The revelation comes as anticipation builds for the sequel, set to premiere on May 1, 2026, reuniting the original cast including Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.

Ultimately, the story behind Meryl Streep salary negotiation is more than a Hollywood paycheck moment. It is a reminder that even at the top of your field, knowing your value and asking for it can reshape your career trajectory.

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