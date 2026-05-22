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Snoop Dogg & More Ring In Tailgate Beach Club In Las Vegas

Snoop Dogg, Tony Hawk & More Ring In Tailgate Beach Club In Las Vegas

Snoop Dogg delivered a headlining set at the newly opened Tailgate Beach Club in Las Vegas, with Tony Hawk also in the building.

Published on May 22, 2026

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Tailgate Beach Club X Snoop Dogg x More

Tailgate Beach Club, nestled inside the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, held its grand opening party last weekend. We had the pleasure of attending the festivities, which featured skating legend Tony Hawk, members of the Las Vegas Raiders, and a special headlining set from Snoop Dogg.

Tailgate Beach Club X Snoop Dogg x More
Source: D.L. Chandler

As reported over on CASSIUS, Tailgate Beach Club held its grand opening on May 16 in Las Vegas, and we were in the building to take all of the festivities in. As advertised, the dayclub offers a panoramic view of large LED screens for patrons to take in the sports and live music action, large pool areas, and cabanas for rental.

Tailgate Beach Club X Snoop Dogg x More
Source: Getty Images

Among the celebrities in the building were San Fransciso 49ers stars George Kittle and Nick Bosa, along with other members of the team. Los Angeles Rams star Kyren Williams also hit the red carpet ahead of the party.

Tailgate Beach Club X Snoop Dogg x More
Source: D.L. Chandler
Tailgate Beach Club X Snoop Dogg x More
Source: D.L. Chandler
Tailgate Beach Club X Snoop Dogg x More
Source: Getty Images

The legend Tony Hawk, who was there with his skating team, graced the building with his presence and was alarmingly chill despite his vaunted legacy as one of the top thrill seekers out there.

Tailgate Beach Club X Snoop Dogg x More
Source: Getty Images

Along with Hawk, several cast members of Love Island USA, including Daniela N. Ortiz Rivera, Ciaran Davies, Charlie Georgio, Courtney “coco” Watson, and Pepe Garcia, also showed up. Castmates from previous Love Is Blind seasons were also present.

Tailgate Beach Club X Snoop Dogg x More
Source: D.L. Chandler
Tailgate Beach Club X Snoop Dogg x More
Source: D.L. Chandler

With DJ Whoo Kid warming up the crowd ahead of Snoop Dogg’s arrival, the sunny Vegas skies made for a raucous but largely harmonious time at Tailgate. Snoop, who strolled in cool as ever, took to the stage and ran through several of his hits with Tha Dogg Pound’s Kurupt joining him for a lively performance of the “It Ain’t No Fun” track.

Tailgate Beach Club X Snoop Dogg x More
Source: Getty Images

In all, Tailgate Beach Club has all the designs one could ask for, and, as a live performance venue, Snoop Dogg showed and proved that revelers visiting the space will no doubt enjoy all of the venue’s scheduled events to come.

To learn more about the club, click here.

Photo: Getty Images (except where noted)

Snoop Dogg, Tony Hawk & More Ring In Tailgate Beach Club In Las Vegas was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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Snoop Dogg, Tony Hawk & More Ring In Tailgate Beach Club In Las Vegas

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