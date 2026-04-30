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Al B. Sure! Reflects on “Secret Garden” and the Michael Jackson What-If

The Al B Sure Secret Garden Michael Jackson story is one of those moments in music history that makes you pause and wonder what could have been.

In recent conversations, Al B. Sure! revisited the making of “The Secret Garden (Sweet Seduction Suite),” the iconic 1989 track produced by Quincy Jones. And here is the detail that has fans talking. Michael Jackson was originally intended to be part of the record.

But timing did not align.

According to Al B. Sure!, scheduling and business conflicts ultimately kept Michael from joining the project. Still, his presence was felt in an unexpected way.

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The Al B Sure Secret Garden Michael Jackson conversation also highlights how listeners often mistook Al B. Sure!’s vocals for Michael’s. Instead of correcting it with frustration, he embraced it as a compliment, sharing that he intentionally approached the record with a level of care and tone that honored Michael’s influence.

And that intention came through.

The final version of “Secret Garden” featured a powerful lineup, including Barry White, James Ingram, and El DeBarge. Together, they created a timeless record that still resonates today.

But the backstory adds another layer.

The Al B Sure Secret Garden Michael Jackson moment is also rooted in relationship. Al B. Sure!’s connection with Quincy Jones opened the door for him to be part of the project, reinforcing how collaboration and trust shape legendary music.

And while Michael Jackson’s version never materialized, the song’s legacy remains intact.

Because sometimes, what is meant to be still finds its way to greatness.



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