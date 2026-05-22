B-Side Bangers: The Notorious B.I.G. (Biggie)
With every passing year since 1997, hip-hop as a whole has never quite come to grips with the premature loss of rap king The Notorious B.I.G., also known to many simply as Biggie.
As we come to a day where many will be remembering his great gift of lyricism, there will never be a birthday that goes by where we don’t wonder how much greater the game would be right now with Christopher Wallace still around.
RELATED: B.I.G. Forever – 25 Deep Cuts To Honor Biggie On The Anniversary Of His Death
With just two studio albums to his name, one he unfortunately died just two weeks prior to its release, you’d be surprised at how much he was able to record paired with the expertise he brought to each and every session. Guest features, mixtape drops and even live performances all were good enough to be released as singles; thankfully, it resulted in a vault of deep cuts to balance out the chart-topping singles and greatest hits we all know and love.
As we join rap fans today in celebrating Biggie’s would-be 54th birthday (May 21), take a bigger look into his catalog by checking out a roundup of his best deep cuts. Even though his time here was brief, this list stands as a testament that he had so much more to give.
Keep scrolling for a king-worthy “B-Side Bangers” celebration in tribute to the eternal King of New York Hip-Hop, The Notorious B.I.G.:
“Friend Of Mine” (1994)
Album: Ready To Die
“How Many Ways (Bad Boy Remix) [Extended Mix]” (with Toni Braxton) [1994]
Album: How Many Ways (CD Single) [by Toni Braxton]
“Who’s the Man?” (with Ed Lover, Doctor Dré and Todd-1) [1994]
Album: Back Up Off Me! (by Ed Lover & Doctor Dré)
“Let’s Get It On” (with Eddie F, 2Pac, Heavy D, Grand Puba & Spunk Bigga) [1994]
Album: Let’s Get In On: The Album (by Eddie F And The Untouchables)
“The Wickedest Freestyle (Live At Mister Cee’s Crib)” [1994]
Album: ‘That Mister Cee Freestyle Shit’ (by DJ Mister Cee)
“All Men Are Dogs (Nine Dog MC’s Mix)” [with Bandit, Grand Daddy I.U., Grand Puba, Mackwell, Positive K, Pudgee tha Phat Bastard, Raggedy Man and Snagglepuss] (1995)
Album: All Men Are Dogs (CD Single) [by Bandit]
“Oh My Lord” (with Junior M.A.F.I.A.) [1995]
Album: Conspiracy (by Junior M.A.F.I.A.)
“I Love the Dough” (featuring Jay-Z and Angela Winbush) [1997]
Album: Life After Death
“Be the Realist” (with Trapp & 2Pac) [1997]
Album: Stop The Gunfight (by Trapp)
“Can I Get Witcha” (with Lil’ Cease) [1999]
Album: Born Again
“16 Bars (Live at Lyricist Lounge)” [Recorded in 1993; released in 2000]
Album: Lyricist Lounge 2 (by Various Artists)
*”Unbreakable” (with Michael Jackson) [2001]
Album: Invincible (by Michael Jackson)
*Contains a sample from “Still Can’t Stop the Reign (Album Version)” by Shaquille O’Neal.
*”Y’all Know Who Killed Him” (with Black Rob) [2003]
Album: The Black Rob Report (by Black Rob)
*Contains sample from “My Downfall” off Life After Death (1997).
*”Just a Memory” (featuring Clipse) [2005]
Album: Duets: The Final Chapter (The Biggie Duets)
*Contains samples from “You’re Nobody (Til Somebody Kills You)” off Life After Death (1997) and “Come On” off Born Again (1999).
*”Deadly Combination” (with Big L & 2Pac) [2006]
Album: The Archives 1996–2000 (Mixtape) [by Big L]
*Contains a sample from “Stop The Brakes” (1994). It’s believed that 2Pac recorded his verse just hours before the infamous 1994 shooting at Quad Studios.
*”Three Bricks” (with Ghostface Killah & Raekwon) [2006]
Album: Fishscale (by Ghostface Killah)
*Contains sample from “Niggas Bleed” and “Somebody’s Gotta Die” off Life After Death (1997).
*”Running Your Mouth” (feat. Snoop Dogg, Fabolous, Nate Dogg, and Busta Rhymes) [2007]
Album: Greatest Hits
*Includes previously unreleased verse.
*”Relax and Take Notes” (with Project Pat, 8Ball & MJG) [2007]
Album: Ridin High (by 8Ball & MJG)
*Contains a sample of “Dead Wrong” from Born Again (1999).
*”Cash Money” (with Bone Brothers) [2008]
Album: Bizzy Bone & Layzie Bone Present: Bone Brothers III (by Bone Brothers)
*Contains sample from the original version of “The What” off Ready To Die (1994).
“Guaranteed Raw (Demo)” [Recorded in 1991; released in 2009]
Album: Notorious: Music from and Inspired by the Original Motion Picture
B-Side Bangers: The Notorious B.I.G. (Biggie) was originally published on blackamericaweb.com