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Burglary Suspect Arrested After Police Shooting in Connersville

The Connersville Police Department said they arrested a burglary suspect after he tried running from an officer and then got out a firearm.

Published on May 22, 2026

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CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — A person is in custody after a police shooting involving a burglary suspect near Connersville Middle School.

The Connersville Police Department (CPD) said that around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 200 block of West 19th Street near North Pk Road for a reported burglary.

After officers got a description of the suspect, they noticed him running along 19th Street toward Connersville Middle School.

In a statement released by CPD, they said the suspect at one point “produced what was believed to be a firearm and pointed it towards the officer.” The officer discharged his weapon in response.

A police K-9 helped apprehend the suspect. The department said he was taken into custody with minor injuries.

“This was an ISOLATED INCIDENT and there is NO further perceived threat to the community at large,” the Connersville Police Department added in their statement.

The officer involved in the incident is on administrative leave while an investigation from the Indiana State Police is underway.

Burglary Suspect Arrested After Police Shooting in Connersville was originally published on wibc.com

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