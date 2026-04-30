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Robin Thede Reveals Five Proposals, Five Rejections and a Masterclass in Dating Standards

Robin Thede relationship standards took center stage during a candid conversation on the April 28, 2026 episode of Baby, This Is Keke Palmer. During the episode, the award-winning comedian revealed she has been proposed to five times by five different men and rejected every single one.

Robin Thede relationship standards, according to her own reflection, were shaped by experience, self-awareness, and what she calls leaving behind a “fixer mentality” in dating. Instead of trying to make situations work, she says she began choosing peace, clarity, and alignment over potential.

Each proposal came with its own unforgettable story. One man suggested marriage. However, he insisted on living in separate houses because he could not tolerate being around her for more than a few days. Another proposed while drunk during a third date in Palm Springs. She declined this proposal immediately due to concerns about his alcohol use.

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A more shocking moment happened in Venice, where a gondola ride proposal initially felt romantic. However, a phone notification exposed that he had sent an explicit photo to another woman. There was also a short-lived relationship where a partner planned a televised game show proposal after only six weeks of dating. She shut down the proposal before it ever aired.

The final proposal, she shared, was the most underwhelming. It was described as a casual “do you want this ring?” moment that did not match her vision for intentional love.

Through it all, Robin Thede relationship standards reflect a clear message: clarity, consistency, and emotional maturity matter more than theatrics.

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