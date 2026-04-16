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‘Beyond the Gates’ Renewed for Two More Seasons at CBS

Published on April 16, 2026

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Beyond The Gates
Source: Courtesy of CBS / Courtesy of CBS

‘Beyond the Gates’ Renewed for Two More Seasons at CBS

CBS has renewed the soap opera “Beyond the Gates” for two more seasons, extending its run through the 2027-2028 broadcast season. The show, created by Michele Val Jean, debuted in 2025 and is the first new daytime soap on a major network since 1999. Featuring a predominantly African American cast, the series follows the Dupree family in a fictional gated community near Washington, D.C. The show has received positive reviews for its unique storytelling and representation of diversity. CBS also announced its fall primetime schedule for 2026-2027, including new series like a New York-based “NCIS” spinoff and “Cupertino,” “Einstein,” and “Eternally Yours.” Source: https://variety.com/2026/tv/news/beyond-the-gates-renewed-two-more-seasons-cbs-1236722708/

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