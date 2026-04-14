Source: D. Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography / Damion Maxwell

Mary J. Blige Candidly Opens up About Battling Addiction Early in Her Music Career

Mary J. Blige’s music has always been about perseverance, with albums like My Life and songs like “Be Without You” reflecting her journey of overcoming pain. In a 2007 interview, she discussed the struggles she faced in the music industry and her personal life, leading to the album Growing Pains. Blige’s growth and healing process were gradual, marked by moments of self-doubt and self-discovery. Despite her past struggles with addiction and self-hatred, she found strength in her music and the support of her husband at the time, Kendu Issacs. Through her journey, Blige has become a symbol of resilience and hope for many who relate to her experiences. Source: https://www.vice.com/en/article/mary-j-blige-candidly-opens-up-about-battling-addiction-early-in-her-music-career-it-was-either-put-up-or-shut-up