Tina Knowles Steps Into Her Influencer Era with Major Fashion Campaign

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Tina Knowles Kurt Geiger campaign is giving style, legacy, and full creative control all in one beautiful moment.

Tina Knowles has officially partnered with Kurt Geiger London as the face of their Spring Summer 2026 Mother’s Day campaign. But what makes this collaboration stand out is not just what you see. It is what she created behind the scenes.

This Tina Knowles Kurt Geiger campaign goes beyond modeling. Ms. Tina served as executive producer, writer, and set designer for the promotional video, showing that her vision extends far beyond fashion.

Shot inside her Los Angeles home, the campaign leans into warmth, family, and legacy. With the playful tagline “Grandma Doesn’t Play Favorites,” the visuals feature Tina opening pink handbags gifted by her grandchildren, highlighting the brand’s latest collection.

And yes, the aesthetic is intentional.

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The campaign centers on pink handbags and accessories, perfectly timed for Mother’s Day, but it also connects to something deeper. It aligns with the re-release of her memoir, Matriarch: A Memoir, which includes new reflections and personal family moments.

For Tina, this is not new territory. From House of Deréon to Miss Tina, she has always had her fingerprints on culture and style. But this moment feels different.

The Tina Knowles Kurt Geiger campaign also marks her expansion into storytelling through production. According to the brand’s creative leadership, she was the perfect choice because of her influence as a nurturer and inspiration across generations.

And honestly, it shows.

This is what it looks like when experience meets evolution.

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