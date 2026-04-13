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Lauryn Hill Kanye West performance gave fans a moment that felt like pure hip-hop history coming full circle.

During a sold-out show at SoFi Stadium, Kanye West, also known as Ye, surprised the crowd by bringing out Lauryn Hillfor the very first time. And yes, it was everything.

The highlight of the night was their live performance of “All Falls Down,” the 2004 classic that originally drew inspiration from Hill’s “Mystery of Iniquity.” For fans, this Lauryn Hill Kanye West performance was more than a collaboration. It was a moment 22 years in the making.

But the energy did not stop there.

At one point, Ye stepped away from the stage, giving Lauryn Hill space to shine on her own. She delivered powerful renditions of “Lost Ones” and “Doo Wop (That Thing),” reminding everyone exactly why her artistry still hits the same.

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She later returned to join Ye for “Believe What I Say,” a track that samples her iconic work, creating yet another layered moment in the set.

The night also included appearances from Travis Scott, CeeLo Green, and Ye’s daughter, adding to the high energy of the show.

The Lauryn Hill Kanye West performance also carries deeper meaning. Back in 2004, Ye originally wanted Hill on “All Falls Down,” but couldn’t clear the sample in time. Seeing them finally perform it together felt like a long overdue alignment.

Moments like this remind us that timing matters. And when it finally comes together, it is unforgettable.

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