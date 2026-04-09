The AKA Regional Conference Indianapolis is bringing more than sisterhood to the city. It is creating space for community, connection, and powerful conversations that matter.

During a recent interview on 106.7 WTLC, Karen Vaughn sat down with Central Regional Director Kiahna W. Davis to talk about the impact of the 92nd Central Regional Conference. What stood out immediately is the intention behind opening doors to the public through meaningful, free events.

One of the highlights is a public meeting happening Friday at the Indianapolis Convention Center. This event is free and open to the community, making it an accessible opportunity to be informed and inspired. The evening begins at 6:30 PM in Halls A and B and features keynote speaker Symone Townsend of MSNBC.

Love All News? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

This moment is bigger than a conference. It reflects progress. Indiana is currently experiencing a historic milestone with eight Black mayors leading cities across the state. That leadership will be recognized and elevated during this public meeting, reminding us all of the power of representation at the local level.

The AKA Regional Conference Indianapolis is not just about gathering. It is about showing up with purpose. It is about women leading, communities growing, and voices being heard.

If you missed the live interview, you can now watch the full conversation and get the details firsthand. Whether you are a professional, a business owner, or the one everyone counts on to stay informed, this is your reminder to stay connected.

The AKA Regional Conference Indianapolis is a moment for the culture and the community.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

T.I. Records “Let Em Know” on a Yacht with Pharrell Williams

DualShot Recorder App Is Changing the Way Creators Capture Content

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before You