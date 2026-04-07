Listen Live
Close
All News

Toni Braxton Brings Family Love to the Stage with Special Surprise

Fans got more than just powerhouse vocals at a recent stop on Toni Braxton’s tour. They also got a heartfelt family moment that had the crowd buzzing.

Published on April 7, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WE tv Celebrates The Premiere Of "Braxton Family Values"
Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Toni Braxton Brings Family Love to the Stage with Special Surprise

Fans got more than just powerhouse vocals at a recent stop on Toni Braxton’s tour. They also got a heartfelt family moment that had the crowd buzzing.

During her performance, Toni surprised the audience by bringing out her sister, Towanda Braxton. The moment felt intimate and unforgettable. Known for their bond on the hit reality series Braxton Family Values, the sisters gave fans a glimpse of that same energy live on stage.

The crowd erupted as Towanda joined Toni, reminding everyone that the Braxton family’s chemistry goes far beyond television.

While Toni continues to deliver timeless hits and unmatched stage presence, moments like this add an extra layer of authenticity to her shows.

It is not uncommon for Toni to celebrate her roots and family throughout her career, but surprises like this feel special, especially for longtime fans who have followed the Braxtons for years.

Whether it is through her music or moments shared with loved ones, Toni Braxton continues to prove why she remains one of R and B’s most iconic voices.

RELATED: Toni Braxton ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’ Premiere Date

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Local  |  WISH-TV

IMPD Faces Criticism Over Downtown Indy Fatal Shooting Case

Pharrell - Astroworld Festival 2019
Entertainment  |  JC

South Beach’s Goodtime Hotel, Backed by Pharrell Williams, Hit With $150M Foreclosure Lawsuit

13 Items
All News  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

11 Iconic Sibling Duos in Music and Entertainment

1:16
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Tasha K Lists Newly Renovated Home for Sale Amid $4M Cardi B Judgment

1:05
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Latto Reveals Pregnancy with ‘Big Mama’ Album Cover and New Video

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close