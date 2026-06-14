Source: Daniel McFadden / BET

Gabrielle Union Opens Up About PTSD Treatment After 34 Years of Trauma

Actress Gabrielle Union has revealed that completing PTSD treatment has allowed her to reclaim parts of herself lost since a traumatic event at age 19. In a conversation with Nema Health Senior Clinical Director Lashauna Cutts, Union reflected on living with PTSD for 34 years. She described how hypervigilance affected her daily life. Through therapy, Union challenged long-held beliefs and learned to experience difficult moments without being consumed by fear. As a result, this led to a newfound sense of freedom after trauma. She emphasized the importance of honest conversations around difficult subjects. Moreover, she shared her journey to recovery to inspire others. Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/bernadette-giacomazzo/gabrielle-union-ptsd-struggle