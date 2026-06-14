Source: Vacation Bible School / Vacation Bible School VIRTUAL VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL WEEK 1: FAITH THAT MOVES



Faith isn’t proven by what you say. It’s revealed by what you do. Faith is an action word.



James 2:26 (KJV) – “For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also.”



We all say we have faith, until life requires us to use it. It’s easy to believe God when things are comfortable. It’s easy to believe God when life feels good. Bills are paid. Relationships feel stable. Your mind is clear and at peace. In those moments, faith feels natural, almost effortless. But what about when life shifts? What about when work becomes overwhelming, and you’re carrying pressure nobody else sees? When you’re unsure about your next move and everything feels uncertain? When you’re pouring love into people who don’t give it back the same way? That’s where real faith shows up. Not when it’s easy, but when it’s necessary. The Epistle of James 2:26 reminds us that faith without works is dead. Not weak. Not struggling. Dead.

That means faith isn’t just something you feel. It’s something you choose. It’s action. It’s movement. It’s trusting God even when the outcome isn’t clear. It looks like applying for the job when you don’t feel fully qualified. Starting the business when you don’t have every resource lined up. Setting boundaries in relationships even when it’s uncomfortable. Love 106.7 WTLC? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Walking away from what’s familiar because you know it’s no longer aligned.

Faith moves when fear tries to freeze you. It pushes you forward when everything in you wants to stay still. Real Talk Reflection. When things don’t go your way, why is your faith the first thing to go? Why do you get mad at God instead of having faith in His plan? Where in your life have you been saying you trust God, but your actions don’t match it yet?

What’s something you know you should move on, but you’ve been hesitating, overthinking, or

waiting for the “perfect time”? Be honest. Are you waiting on God, or are you avoiding taking the step He already showed you?

What fear is keeping you stuck right now: failure, rejection, uncertainty, or not feeling ready?

If you really believed God already made a way, what would you do differently this week?

Where have you gotten comfortable talking about faith instead of actually living it?

What’s one move you’ve been putting off that could shift everything if you finally did it?

Live It Out



Virtual VBS Weekly Curriculum Guide Do one thing you’ve been putting off because of fear. This week, don’t just talk about what you believe. Live like it’s already done. Move like God already made a way. Speak like doors are already opening. Think like the answer is already on the way. Real faith doesn’t wait for proof; it shows up before the results do.



Daily Affirmation This week, I will put my faith into action. I will move even when I feel afraid, trust God even when I don’t see the full picture, and live like He has already made a way.