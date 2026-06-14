Tyra Banks Sues Netflix Over Defamation Claims
Tyra Banks Sues Netflix for Defamation, Claims ‘Manipulation’ of Her Participation in ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Doc
Tyra Banks Sues Netflix for Defamation, Claims ‘Manipulation’ of Her Participation in ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Doc.
Supermodel and ice-cream mogul Tyra Banks has filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix over her portrayal in the docuseries, Reality Check: America’s Next Top Model. The lawsuit claims that Netflix manipulated footage to support a false narrative. This narrative includes allegations of Banks allowing a contestant to be sexually assaulted on her show. Banks denies involvement in the handling of the incident. Furthermore, she says the documentary distorted her attempts to contact a fellow judge after his stroke. The lawsuit seeks to address the implications made in the documentary and clarify Banks’ actions and intentions.
Source: https://screenrant.com/reality-check-tyra-banks-netflix-sue-defamation/