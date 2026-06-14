Source: Courtesy of Netflix / Netflix

Tyra Banks Sues Netflix for Defamation, Claims ‘Manipulation’ of Her Participation in ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Doc.

Supermodel and ice-cream mogul Tyra Banks has filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix over her portrayal in the docuseries, Reality Check: America’s Next Top Model. The lawsuit claims that Netflix manipulated footage to support a false narrative. This narrative includes allegations of Banks allowing a contestant to be sexually assaulted on her show. Banks denies involvement in the handling of the incident. Furthermore, she says the documentary distorted her attempts to contact a fellow judge after his stroke. The lawsuit seeks to address the implications made in the documentary and clarify Banks’ actions and intentions.

Source: https://screenrant.com/reality-check-tyra-banks-netflix-sue-defamation/