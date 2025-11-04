Toni Braxton ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’ Premiere Date

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Lifetime is set to premiere a new film starring and executive produced by Toni Braxton. This Toni Braxton Lifetime film explores themes of betrayal, female empowerment, and unexpected alliances. The film, “He Wasn’t Man Enough,” follows Mel Montgomery, a successful author portrayed by Braxton. Her life is shattered when she discovers her boyfriend’s infidelity. With the help of her friends, Mel seeks justice and solidarity in the face of betrayal. As a Toni Braxton Lifetime film, Braxton’s partnership with Lifetime extends to a second film in 2026. This showcases her commitment to producing content that resonates with audiences and explores complex female experiences. “He Wasn’t Man Enough,” another Toni Braxton Lifetime film, premieres on Saturday, November 22, on Lifetime. Source: https://time.news/toni-braxton-he-wasnt-man-enough-premiere-date-ebony