'Shabang' Shenanigans! Drake Hops On Viral Trend During Turks & Caicos Trip

Drake is turning his favorite vacation hotspot into a temporary video shoot. The Toronto megastar has touched down in the tropical paradise of Turks and Caicos, but his latest getaway is doubling as a high-profile business trip. This weekend, the hip-hop titan was spotted filming a brand-new music video alongside rising star Stunna Sandy, completely locking down the summer airwaves. The tropical shoot follows a historic chart run for Drake’s “Iceman” album.

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According to Complex, footage from the late-night island shoot leaked online on Monday, sparking instant frenzy across social media. Given Stunna Sandy’s prominent presence on set, fans are heavily speculating that the video is for “Outside Tweaking,” a standout club anthem from Drake’s recent companion project, Maid of Honour. Fans have been practically begging for visuals, and the vibrant, high-energy footage promises the ultimate summer aesthetic.

While the cameras were rolling for his upcoming music video, the rapper also took a moment to participate in his own internet trend. Short-form video platforms like TikTok have been completely taken over by the viral “Shabang” challenge, a digital trend built around the opening bars of the hit song “Shabang” from Drake’s “Iceman.”

In a clip uploaded by TikTok user @zarianicole, Drake can be seen standing casually on a tropical balcony before a cocktail suddenly appears out of thin air in his hand, which mirrors the exact visual tricks thousands of fans have been using online. The trend pays tribute to Drake’s co-producer, Maneesh Bidaye, with the lyric, “Maneesh on the beat, shabang,” prompting creators to use quick cuts to make food, drinks, and luxury items magically appear on screen.

The internet challenge has spread rapidly, drawing in high-profile celebrities like Summer Walker and Joe Jonas. The massive social media footprint has given the single major upward momentum, pushing “Shabang” into the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, where it currently sits comfortably alongside fellow summer anthem “Janice STFU.” Migos star Offset even officially crowned the track as the undisputed “song of the summer.”

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Drake’s “Iceman” debuted effortlessly at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, leading a historic triple-threat rollout alongside sister projects Habibti and Maid of Honour. The massive release schedule allowed Drake to become the first artist in music history to hold the top three spots on the Billboard 200 concurrently.

Furthermore, the incredible streaming numbers helped Drake officially surpass pop icon Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 songs by a male solo artist in history. It is a milestone the rapper cleverly foreshadowed on the cover art of “Iceman,” which features him sporting Jackson’s famous $123,000 crystal-studded glove.

'Shabang' Shenanigans! Drake Hops On Viral Trend During Turks & Caicos Trip was originally published on bossip.com