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Mariah Carey Says “We Belong Together” Is Now Her Signature Song

Mariah Carey reveals why she now considers “We Belong Together” her signature song over classics like “Hero.”

Published on March 31, 2026

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Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Source: Courtesy Epic Records / Courtesy Epic Records

The Mariah Carey signature song We Belong Together conversation is giving evolution, legacy, and a reminder that even icons redefine themselves.

In a recent Billboard Chart History interview, Mariah Carey shared that while “Hero” was once the song most associated with her, she now considers “We Belong Together” to be her true signature.

A Shift Across Generations

The Mariah Carey signature song We Belong Together reflects how music lives differently across time.

Mariah explained that the 2005 hit has connected with a wider, newer audience in a way that continues to grow. While “Hero” held that signature title for years, “We Belong Together” represents a different era—one that reintroduced her to the world in a major way.

And let’s be honest… that era was undeniable.

A Career-Defining Moment

Spending 14 weeks at No. 1, the track became one of the biggest songs of her career. But beyond the charts, Mariah shared that it remains one of her proudest achievements—still giving her goosebumps when she reflects on it.

The Mariah Carey signature song We Belong Together isn’t just about popularity—it’s about impact.

More Than One Signature

Mariah also made it clear that her career can’t be boxed into one moment. She described her music in eras, with different songs representing different chapters of her artistry.

And in true Mariah fashion, she added a surprise—revealing that her personal favorite vocal run actually comes from “Lead the Way,” not one of her biggest hits.

The Takeaway

The Mariah Carey signature song We Belong Together conversation is a reminder that legacy evolves.

Because sometimes, your defining moment isn’t where you started—it’s the one that reminds the world exactly who you are.

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