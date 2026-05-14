Source: Fantastic Voyage 2024 Cruise Photos For Homepage / Ione Digital – cs

The Group Chat Is Already Lit: Indy’s One Voyagers Are Ready To Set Sail

If you thought folks were waiting until October to get excited about the One Voyage Cruise… think again.

The group chats are already going crazy, people are calling their travel crews, and Indy’s One Voyagers are officially outside. One thing about our city — when it’s time to turn up, reconnect, and make memories, we’re showing up deep.

106.7 WTLC listeners have been flooding timelines and group chats talking about the upcoming One Voyage 2026 experience, and honestly? The energy is already unmatched.

The cruise sets sail from Miami on October 26, 2026 and returns November 1, 2026 aboard the Resilient Lady. The week-long experience will feature performances, parties, comedy, fellowship, and nonstop vibes with artists and personalities including T.I., Keith Sweat, Rick Ross, D.L. Hughley, Pastor Mike Jr., Jonathan McReynolds, Kid Capri, Karyn White, King George, and more.

And if the reactions online are any indication, people are not trying to miss this one.

One Indy voyager posted:

“The group chat didn’t just wake up… it exploded! The One Voyage Cruise is calling and we are already in party mode!”

Another listener joked that everybody suddenly has “vacation PTO energy” after seeing the lineup drop.

From family reunions at sea to line dancing on deck, late night comedy shows, themed parties, gospel celebrations, and R&B singalongs, One Voyage is shaping up to be one of those experiences people talk about for years after it’s over.

Love All News? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

And knowing Indianapolis? There’s definitely going to be a strong WTLC presence onboard.

So the real question is…

Who’s booking the cabin first in your group chat?

For more information on cabins, pricing, and the full experience, visit the official One Voyage site.