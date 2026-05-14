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Prince Estate Shares Powerful Message About Michael Jackson

Published on May 14, 2026

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The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
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Prince Estate Shares Powerful Message About Michael Jackson

The Estate of Prince surprised fans by sharing an Instagram Story titled “Michael Jackson: the world owes him an apology,” originally posted by musician Franko Heke. The repost, highlighting the unfair treatment of Michael Jackson, resonated strongly within the MJ community, as it challenged the media’s portrayal of a rivalry between Jackson and Prince. Fans praised the Prince Estate for acknowledging Jackson’s struggles and the message sparked a rare moment of recognition, empathy, and respect between the legacies of two music icons. Source: https://www.mjvibe.com/prince-estate-shares-powerful-message-about-michael-jackson/

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