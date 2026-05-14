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Michelle Obama at Essence Festival: Live Podcast Event

Michelle Obama Joins Cardi B, Kehlani And Latto For Night One Of ESSENCE Festival 2026

Published on May 14, 2026

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Michelle Obama Joins Cardi B, Kehlani And Latto For Night One Of ESSENCE Festival 2026

Michelle Obama is set to appear at the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, where she will bring her podcast series, “The Look,” to the Festival stage for a live conversation. The series explores Obama’s style evolution and features insights from her longtime stylists. Obama’s appearance at the Festival reflects a larger conversation about visibility and perception for Black women, as they navigate authenticity and public expectations. The Festival has evolved into a space where political dialogue, wellness, entrepreneurship, and cultural criticism coexist alongside live performances, with Obama’s participation marking a continuation of her intimate relationship with ESSENCE and Black women. The Festival lineup includes Cardi B, Leon Thomas, Kehlani, Latto, Brandy, and Monica, showcasing a blend of music and conversation that reflects the current state of Black culture. Source: https://www.essence.com/news/michelle-obama-imo-the-look-festival/

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