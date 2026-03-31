Listen Live
Close
The Fix

Michelle Obama Embraces Power Of 'No' In Next Chapter

Michelle Obama Embraces the Power of “No” in Her Next Chapter

Published on March 31, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Michelle Obama Becoming
Source: Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix

The Michelle Obama power of saying no is a lesson in boundaries, freedom, and living life with intention.

During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Michelle Obama opened up about stepping into a new season of life—one where saying “no” isn’t just necessary, it’s empowering.

Valuing Time Differently

The Michelle Obama power of saying no starts with perspective.

At 61, she shared that if she’s “lucky and blessed,” she may have around 30 summers left. And that realization? It’s shifted how she chooses to spend her time. Instead of saying yes out of obligation, she’s being intentional—protecting her calendar and her energy.

“No” Makes Room for “Yes”

For Michelle, “no” isn’t rejection—it’s alignment.

The Michelle Obama power of saying no allows her to say “yes” to the things that truly matter, in the way she wants to experience them. It’s about choosing purpose over pressure and joy over obligation.

And let’s be real—that’s a word for a lot of us.

Protecting Peace, Especially for Women

She also highlighted something many women will feel deeply—we’ve been conditioned to be the “shock absorbers” for everyone else’s needs.

But now? Michelle is reclaiming that space.

She reminds us that “no” is a complete sentence. No over-explaining. No guilt. Just clarity.

Still Choosing to Go High

Michelle also revisited her well-known philosophy: “When they go low, we go high.” She explained that while it remains her standard, it’s a choice that requires daily intention and practice.

The Takeaway

The Michelle Obama power of saying no is more than a quote—it’s a lifestyle shift.

And in true Karen Vaughn fashion, it’s simple: protect your peace, honor your time, and don’t be afraid to choose yourself—out loud and unapologetically.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

Dr. Karri Bryant Shares Viral Moment About Boundaries in Marriage

Tamika Catchings Steps Into National Spotlight as WNBA Analyst

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before You 

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Sky soul
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue

News  |  paige.boyd

Pinky Cole Wins Legal Battle Over Wrongful Home Seizure

Sky Soul
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Sky Soul Festival

4 Items
Entertainment  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Juvenile Releases Highly Anticipated Album 'Boiling Point'

Simone Party - Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran
Celebrity  |  Nick Cottongim

Simone Party – 106.7 WTLCFM

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close