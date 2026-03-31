FLO blends classic girl group energy with a modern, confident edge in their music and visuals.

Their debut album 'Access All Areas' earned a Grammy nomination, signaling their staying power.

FLO channels iconic girl groups while offering a fresh, intentional sound for today's audience.

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Meet FLO: The R&B Girl Group Bringing Confidence Back to the Culture

If you have not tapped in yet, consider this your official introduction.

FLO is one of the most exciting R&B groups out right now, made up of Renée, Stella, and Jorja.

The trio has been steadily building momentum with a sound that blends classic girl group energy with a modern, confident edge and their latest single proves exactly why people are paying attention.

Their new single “Leak It” feels like stepping out, looking good, and knowing it.

Produced by Julian Bunetta and Grant Boutin, the track captures that exact moment when your confidence is high, your camera roll is full, and you are debating whether to post or keep it to yourself.

It plays right into that familiar energy of “felt cute, might delete later” but with a bold, unapologetic twist.

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From the jump, FLO sets the tone with playful, confident lyrics that highlight self love, attitude, and a little bit of main character energy.

The chorus brings it all together, making it clear this is not just about attention from others. It is about feeling yourself first.



The track is paired with a cinematic video directed by Olivia De Camps, bringing the song’s energy to life.

FLO described the video as everything they dreamed of growing up, calling it bold, fun, and fully representative of who they are as a group. And that is exactly what comes across. It is not just a music video, it is a statement of identity.

FLO is part of a new wave, but they are rooted in something familiar.

They channel the essence of iconic girl groups while still sounding fresh for today’s audience. Their music feels intentional, their visuals are sharp, and their confidence is undeniable.

Their debut album Access All Areas already made noise, even earning a Grammy nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album. That moment alone signaled that FLO is not just a trend, they are here to stay.

With performances lined up, including the 2026 MOBO Awards, and new music continuing to drop, FLO is clearly building toward something bigger.

If “Leak It” is any indication, they are stepping into a new era where confidence, individuality, and fun are front and center.

WTLC listeners, if you are a fan of real R&B with personality, FLO is a group you need on your radar.

They are bringing back that girl group magic, but with a modern twist that feels authentic, bold, and completely their own.

And “Leak It”? Yeah… that is one you run back a few times.

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