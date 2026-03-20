Listen Live
Close
The Fix

Janet Jackson Signs Global Publishing Deal With Believe

Janet Jackson Signs Major Global Publishing Deal With Believe

Janet Jackson Believe Music publishing deal brings her iconic catalog under one global partner, marking a major move in her legendary career.

Published on March 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cincinnati Music Festival 2022 Saturday
Source: @Nia_Noelle / Nia Noelle

The Janet Jackson Believe Music publishing deal marks a powerful new chapter for one of music’s most iconic voices.

The global superstar has officially signed a new agreement with Believe Music Publishing, bringing her entire catalog under one administration partner

A Major Move for a Legendary Catalog

The Janet Jackson Believe Music publishing deal gives Believe oversight of a catalog that spans decades of chart-topping hits and cultural influence.

From timeless records to era-defining anthems, Jackson’s music continues to shape R&B, pop, and global culture. This deal ensures her catalog is managed and positioned for continued growth in today’s evolving music landscape. 

Why This Deal Matters

This move reflects a larger trend of artists taking strategic control of their music and legacy.

• Consolidates her catalog under one global partner
• Strengthens long-term value and reach of her music
• Aligns with modern publishing and streaming strategies

The Janet Jackson Believe Music publishing deal highlights how legacy artists are continuing to evolve in a digital-first industry.

A Career Still in Motion

Even after decades in the industry, Janet Jackson continues to make impactful moves.

She remains one of the most influential artists in music history, with a catalog that has defined generations. Recent announcements, including new performances and global activity, show that her presence in the industry is still strong. 

Bigger Than Business

This deal is more than paperwork. It’s about ownership, legacy, and ensuring that her music continues to reach new audiences.

For fans, it’s a reminder that Janet Jackson’s influence is timeless.

And with this new partnership in place, her catalog is positioned to live on, grow, and inspire for years to come.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

Usher and Justin Bieber Reportedly Clash at Oscars After-Party

Jay-Z Album Celebrations Set for Two Nights at Yankee Stadium

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before You 

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
13 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: 2026 Oscars Celebrity Looks We Love

8th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors
16 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

15 Black Actors and Actresses Who Have Never Won an Oscar

Reggie Bush Hosts the Grand Opening of Rock Star at Trifecta Lounge
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Farrah Franklin Responds to Terrence Howard’s Destiny’s Child Dating Claim

News  |  Dr. Stacey Patton

No, Iran Didn’t Say Black Americans Are Safe, But The Internet Thinks It Did

Aerial view of Obelisk Square in Indiana World War Memorial Plaza, Indianapolis, Indiana
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

317 Day: Celebrating the Soul of Indianapolis and Supporting Local

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close