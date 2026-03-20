Usher and Justin Bieber Reportedly Clash at Oscars After-Party

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty

The Usher Justin Bieber Oscars after party incident is making headlines after reports surfaced of a heated exchange between the two stars at a high-profile celebration.

The event, hosted by Beyoncé and Jay-Z, brought together some of the biggest names in entertainment. Guests reportedly included Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and Kylie Jenner, making the night one of the most star-studded gatherings following the Academy Awards.

What Happened

According to reports, the Usher Justin Bieber Oscars after party moment involved a verbal disagreement that did not escalate into physical violence.

Sources say:

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• The altercation was brief

• The situation did not turn physical

• The exact reason behind the disagreement remains unclear

Despite the tension, the situation was reportedly contained quickly.

A Complicated History

The Usher Justin Bieber Oscars after party incident has sparked conversation about the duo’s relationship over the years.

Usher played a key role in Bieber’s early career, making this reported tension especially noteworthy. Some reports suggest Bieber has been trying to distance himself from his past, which may have contributed to the moment.

Their last public appearance together was in 2022 at Coeur d’Alene Lake in Idaho, making this recent interaction even more surprising to fans.

A Night Full of Witnesses

With such a high-profile guest list, it’s likely that multiple celebrities witnessed the exchange.

At this time:

• No law enforcement involvement has been confirmed

• Usher’s camp has not issued a public statement

• Details surrounding the cause remain limited

What’s Next

While the moment appears to have been short-lived, it has certainly captured attention.

In a room filled with industry power players, even a brief exchange can become a major talking point.

For now, fans are left watching to see if either artist chooses to address the situation publicly.

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