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Mariah Carey teases plans for ‘Glitter’ 25th anniversary

Published on March 16, 2026

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Mariah Carey album
Source: Label / iOne

Mariah Carey teases plans for ‘Glitter’ 25th anniversary

Singer-actor Mariah Carey is planning special celebrations for the 25th anniversary of her 2001 film ‘Glitter’, hinting at a possible deluxe reissue of the soundtrack. The film, loosely inspired by Carey’s life story, struggled at the box office but has gained renewed appreciation over the years. Despite initially viewing the project negatively, Carey now embraces its legacy and acknowledges its impact on her career. Reflecting on her long career, Carey humbly rejects the title of “legend,” emphasizing her ongoing dedication to her work. Source: https://desitalkchicago.com/mariah-carey-teases-plans-for-glitter-25th-anniversary

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