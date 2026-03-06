Melanin Magic: WTLC’s 2026 Black History Month Awards

Melanin Magic: Celebrating Black Excellence at WTLC’s Black History Month Awards

Black History Month in Indianapolis ended on a powerful and inspiring note as community leaders, media personalities, and supporters gathered at Prime 47 for the annual Melanin Magic Black History Month Awards Celebration.

The event brought together a packed room filled with community members, professionals, and changemakers to honor individuals who have made a lasting impact across Indianapolis.

Throughout the evening, guests celebrated the legacy, leadership, and contributions of local figures who continue to uplift the city through service, advocacy, and entrepreneurship.

The night was filled with energy as attendees connected, shared stories, and reflected on the importance of recognizing Black excellence not only during Black History Month, but throughout the entire year.

Several influential leaders were recognized during the ceremony, Host By Praise Indy’s Tina Cosby, a respected voice in Indianapolis media whose decades of journalism and storytelling have helped keep the community informed and empowered.

Community service and leadership were also highlighted with the recognition of Carlos Taylor, whose dedication to uplifting others has made a meaningful difference in Indianapolis.

Other honorees included Judge Gaither, recognized for his leadership and commitment to justice, as well as Pastor Sullivan, who was celebrated for his spiritual guidance and service to the community.

The evening also honored Isaac and Cynthia Wilson, the owners of the legendary Kountry Kitchen, whose restaurant has long served as a cornerstone of Indianapolis culture and community connection.

Additional honorees included Beatrice Beverly, Geno Shelton, and Marshawn Wiley, all of whom have demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication in their respective fields.

As the evening continued, guests enjoyed great conversation, powerful moments of recognition, and a shared appreciation for the many individuals who help move Indianapolis forward.

Events like Melanin Magic serve as an important reminder that Black history is not only something we look back on. It is something being made every day by the leaders, entrepreneurs, faith leaders, and community builders who continue to shape our future.

WTLC is proud to celebrate and recognize these incredible individuals and the lasting impact they have on our community.

