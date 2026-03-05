Listen Live
2026 Grammy Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

Tupac, Janet Jackson, and more Black artists inducted into the Grammys 2026 Hall of Fame

Published on March 4, 2026

Tupac, Janet Jackson, and more Black artists inducted into the Grammys 2026 Hall of Fame

Nine Black artists, including Tupac, Ella Jenkins, and Janet Jackson, are among the 14 new recordings inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame this year. The Recording Academy announced the 2026 inductees, spanning a century of music across genres. From Tupac’s “All Eyez On Me” to Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation 1814” to recordings by Ella Jenkins, Bertha “Chippie” Hill, Eric B. & Rakim, Funkadelic, Alice Coltrane, The Soul Stirrers, and more, this year’s inductees represent generations of music across genres. The inductees will be celebrated at the Grammy Hall of Fame Gala in May, recognizing their contributions to music history. The Grammy Hall of Fame serves as a bridge between music’s past and present, preserving iconic recordings for future generations to appreciate. Source: https://www.aol.com/articles/tupac-janet-jackson-more-black-154707561.html

