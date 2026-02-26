Listen Live
Taye Diggs on Early Detection and Health Awareness

Taye Diggs Urges Early Cancer Detection Following Loss of Parents

Published on February 25, 2026

The Best Man: Final Chapters production stills
Source: Courtesy / Peacock

Taye Diggs Urges Early Cancer Detection Following Loss of Parents

Taye Diggs, known for his roles in “The Best Man” and “Rent,” is advocating for early cancer detection after losing both parents to the disease. His stepfather died of colon cancer in 2004, and his mother passed away in 2019 shortly after being diagnosed. Diggs is now partnering with Cancerguard, a multi-cancer detection test, to raise awareness about the importance of proactive screening. He emphasizes the need to remove the fear and mystery surrounding cancer by utilizing modern medical tools for early detection. Diggs hopes to encourage others to prioritize their health and seek preventive measures to avoid the devastating impact of late-stage cancer. Source: https://balleralert.com/profiles/blogs/taye-diggs-advocating-for-early-cancer-screenings/

