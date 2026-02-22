Listen Live
Usher Duet with Beyonce That Almost Happened

Usher Was Supposed to Duet with Beyoncé, Not Alicia Keys, On ‘My Boo’

Published on February 21, 2026

Source: Getty/Getty/Urban One

Usher Was Supposed to Duet with Beyoncé, Not Alicia Keys, On ‘My Boo’

Usher’s hit song “My Boo” almost featured Beyoncé instead of Alicia Keys, but due to scheduling conflicts, Alicia ended up singing the duet with Usher. The song went on to become a massive success, spending eight weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and winning a Grammy in 2005. Usher and Beyoncé later collaborated on the song “Love In This Club, Pt. II.” Despite the initial doubts about the song, it became one of Usher’s most successful tracks. Source: https://www.realitytea.com/2026/02/19/usher-beyonce-alicia-keys-secret-my-boo-revealed-songwriter

