Suspect Identified In Beech Grove Shooting, One Officer Has Died

Suspect Caught In Beech Grove Shooting, One Officer Has Died

Published on February 16, 2026

Kenneth Johnson Mugshot
Source: Indiana State Police

ANOTHER UPDATE: At around 10:30 pm, State Police announced that Kenneth Johnson was taken into custody.

UPDATE: In an updated news conference, police said one of the officers shot in this incident has now died. The officer has been identified as Brian Elliott.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — State Police said Monday night that they have identified the man who they believe shot two Beech Grove Police Officers.

His name is Kenneth Terrell Johnson, 47, and he was last seen northwest of Beech Grove High School wearing a blue hoodie. He is still considered to be at large. A Blue Alert has been issued. That is issued when a law enforcement officer has been seriously injured, killed, or is missing, and the suspect

The search is centered near Emerson and Hornet avenues, right next to Beech Grove High School. People who live in the area are being urged to stay inside, lock their doors, and call 911 if they notice anything unusual.

Officers were first called to Diplomat Court around 5:37 p.m. for a disturbance. Within minutes, things escalated, and shots were fired. By about 6:10 p.m., Emerson Avenue was shut down from Churchman Avenue to I‑465 while officers tried to find the man involved.

The two injured officers were treated at Eskenazi Hospital.

Suspect Caught In Beech Grove Shooting, One Officer Has Died was originally published on wibc.com

