J. Cole Sells Physical Copies of ‘The Fall-Off’ Out Of Old His Honda: ‘Catch Me Outside’

Source: David Peters / Courtesy of Dreamville

Rap mogul J. Cole told fans to “catch him outside” as he travelled across the state to sell physical copies of his new album The Fall-Off. And he still could pop up in a city near you.

The two-time Grammy winner posted on social media over the weekend that he was going to be going on a Trunk Sale Tour. Selling copies of his new album in the back of his old Honda Civic that he used to drive before becoming famous.

“As a teenager, I had copies of the Fayettenam Bommuh’s album that Nervous gave me to sell,” Cole continued. “I used to go up to the gas stations trying to sell the album to strangers “yo you like hip hop??” Was the beginning of the sales pitch.”