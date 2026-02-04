World Cancer Day: Tina Knowles, Dwyane Wade, Robin Roberts & Other Black Celebrities Who Survived & Thrived

On World Cancer Day, we’re reminded that cancer is one of those words that instantly changes the atmosphere, and some of our favorite Black celebrities have stared cancer in the face, fought back, and lived to tell the story.

Source: Kristina Bumphrey/ Emma McIntyre

Their journeys are about early detection, faith, survival, and using their platforms to remind the culture that cancer is not always a death sentence.

These celebrities also shared their truth along the way, turning pain into purpose and testimony, and we salute them for it.

Check out a list of Black celebrities who beat cancer on the flip.