Listen Live
Close
Actors

Keke Palmer on Living Arrangements and Individual Space

Keke Palmer Says She ‘Never’ Wants to Live with a Romantic Partner, Even If They Get Married.

Published on February 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Keke Palmer and SZA Collage 2024
Source: R1 Digital / Radio One Cincinnati

Keke Palmer Says She ‘Never’ Wants to Live with a Romantic Partner, Even If They Get Married.

Actress Keke Palmer revealed on the Today show that she has boundaries when it comes to living arrangements with romantic partners. She expressed that she does not want to live with any future significant others, emphasizing her need for alone time. Palmer shared her preference for separate living spaces, even if married, and highlighted the importance of maintaining individual spaces in a relationship. The actress’s candid discussion about her living preferences sparked a conversation about compatibility and personal boundaries in relationships. Palmer’s new series, The ‘Burbs, is set to premiere on Feb. 8, with her upcoming film, I Love Boosters, hitting theaters on May 22. Source: https://people.com/keke-palmer-never-wants-live-with-partner-even-if-married-11897409

More from 106.7 WTLC
Black History Month
Trending
15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

Specific Rules For Indianapolis, Your Shot Comedy Search 2026
Contests  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Mike Epps: We Them Ones Comedy Search Contest

Motorola Xoom At The Maxim Party Powered by Motorola Xoom
Reality TV  |  JC

Basketball Wives Cancelled According to Shaunie Henderson

We dem Ones Updates Graphic
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Get Tickets: We Them Ones Comedy Tour

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Photos That Define The Indiana Hoosiers As College Football National Champions

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close