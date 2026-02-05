Source: R1 Digital / Radio One Cincinnati

Keke Palmer Says She ‘Never’ Wants to Live with a Romantic Partner, Even If They Get Married.

Actress Keke Palmer revealed on the Today show that she has boundaries when it comes to living arrangements with romantic partners. She expressed that she does not want to live with any future significant others, emphasizing her need for alone time. Palmer shared her preference for separate living spaces, even if married, and highlighted the importance of maintaining individual spaces in a relationship. The actress’s candid discussion about her living preferences sparked a conversation about compatibility and personal boundaries in relationships. Palmer’s new series, The ‘Burbs, is set to premiere on Feb. 8, with her upcoming film, I Love Boosters, hitting theaters on May 22. Source: https://people.com/keke-palmer-never-wants-live-with-partner-even-if-married-11897409