Tiny Harris, Dreezy, Kehlani, Destin Conrad & Shaboozy Swarm EMPIRE’s Pre-Grammy Party

The road to the 68th Annual Grammy Awards officially ran through Beverly Hills last night as independent label EMPIRE hosted its signature star-studded pre-Grammy celebration. Hosted by EMPIRE CEO and Founder Ghazi, the private event served as a high-energy salute to the label’s deep roster of nominees and friends, setting the stage for tonight’s ceremony.

Source: Jerritt Clark/ Getty

The night centered on celebrating EMPIRE’s massive year, specifically honoring three-time nominee Shaboozey, as well as nominees Destin Conrad, Terrace Martin, Mad Skillz, and four-time nominee Sierra Hull.

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

The atmosphere at the event was electric, blending the grit of independent success with the glamour of music’s biggest week. For those who couldn’t secure an invite to the exclusive bash, the label provided a front-row seat via a livestream on Twitch, ensuring the energy was felt worldwide.

The evening featured heavy-hitting performances that showcased the label’s diverse talent. Hip-hop icon T.I. took the stage to remind the crowd of his “King of the South” status…

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

while soulful sets from Rochelle Jordan, Gavin Copeland, and a collaborative performance by Destin Conrad and friends kept the crowd on their feet.

However, the night undeniably belonged to Shaboozey. The breakout star closed out the festivities with a high-energy performance of his RIAA-Diamond certified smash “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

The guest list served as a powerful testament to EMPIRE’s vast influence across the current music landscape, drawing a diverse crowd of industry titans and rising stars.

Pop mainstays like Bebe Rexha and Iggy Azalea mingled with hip-hop heavyweights such as Kevin Gates, Freddie Gibbs, and Rico Nasty.

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

The R&B and pop scenes were further represented by the likes of Kehlani, Mario, Alex Isley, Jon B, and Rotimi, while the rap world showed out in full force with appearances from Too $hort, Kalan.FrFr, Luh Tyler, and Symba.

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Beyond the music, the room was filled with prominent creators and personalities, including James Charles, Gavin Magnus, and Ricky Thompson.

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

The star power extended even further into the night with heavy hitters like Ty Dolla $ign, Kamasi Washington, and members of the Black Eyed Peas, also noted as being in attendance to support the label’s landmark year.

Where To Watch The 2026 Grammy Awards

The celebration at the EMPIRE party was just the appetizer for the main event taking place tonight.

The 2026 Grammy Awards will air live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, returning to its usual high-glamour tone after last year’s refocus on wildfire relief efforts. The ceremony broadcasts live on CBS starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

