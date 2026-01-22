Source: Dennis Macdonald / Getty

Bears Stadium Funding Bill Advances In Indiana Senate

The Indiana Senate Appropriations Committee has unanimously approved a bill that could pave the way for a new Chicago Bears stadium in Northwest Indiana.

Senate Bill 27, authored by Senators Ryan Mishler and Chris Garten, proposes the creation of a Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority to oversee the acquisition, construction, and financing of a potential stadium.

The bill outlines a framework for the stadium authority to manage land acquisition, capital improvements, and lease agreements.

It also mandates that any NFL team utilizing the stadium must commit to a 35-year lease, with an option to purchase the facility for $1 after the lease term, provided certain conditions are met.

Three potential sites in Gary, Indiana, have been identified for the stadium, including locations near the Hard Rock Casino, Buffington Harbor, and Miller Beach.

Each site offers unique advantages, such as proximity to major highways, rail access, and recreational areas.

The bill has sparked debate over its provisions, including the removal of minority and women business participation goals in the contracting process.

While some lawmakers expressed concerns about the lack of representation from Northwest Indiana legislators on the proposed stadium authority board, the bill’s supporters emphasized its potential economic benefits for the region.

Governor Mike Braun has voiced strong support for the initiative, highlighting Indiana’s business-friendly environment as a key factor in attracting the Bears.

The team has also expressed interest, calling the legislation a “significant milestone” in discussions about relocating from Illinois.

With the bill now advancing to the full Senate, the possibility of the Chicago Bears calling Indiana home is closer to becoming a reality, promising economic growth and a new chapter for professional sports in the region.

