John Legend Appointed To Global Citizen’s Board Of Directors

John Legend has been appointed to the board of directors of Global Citizen, joining four other new appointees. The organization aims to end extreme poverty through various initiatives across education, health, climate, and economic opportunity. Legend’s long-standing relationship with Global Citizen, dating back to its founding in 2011, includes hosting events and speaking engagements. The board expansion is a response to global challenges, bringing together leaders for cross-sector collaboration to accelerate progress against extreme poverty. Legend expressed his honor in helping guide the organization’s mission forward as a board member. Source: https://www.blackenterprise.com/john-legend-appointed-global-citizens-board-of-directors/