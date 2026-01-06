Source: Michael B. Jordan in ‘Sinners’ / Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Michael B. Jordan receives Icon Award

Michael B. Jordan reflects on receiving an Icon Award, expressing gratitude and humility for his journey in the industry and the people he has worked with. The actor opened up about the overwhelming moment and the special feeling of being recognized alongside those who shaped his career. Jordan shared his excitement for storytelling from various angles and highlighted his love for giving other actors the opportunity to shine. The ceremony was a full-circle moment for Jordan, who started on All My Children, and he expressed pride in fellow alum Amanda Seyfried’s growth as an actress. With a versatile career that includes standout roles in projects like Fruitvale Station and Black Panther, Jordan continues to make his mark in Hollywood. Source: https://www.realitytea.com/2026/01/05/michael-b-jordan-feels-surreal-after-this-award-win/