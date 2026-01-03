Source: Ryan Hedrick | WIBC Radio

BROAD RIPPLE, Ind. — A body pulled from the White River Saturday afternoon is believed to be that of 16-year-old Robert “RJ” Williams, according to a search team member involved in the operation.

Indiana DNR and the Indianapolis Fire Department recovered the body from the White River behind the McDonald’s in Broad Ripple shortly after 3 o’clock. Mike Vortex, who was part of the search effort for RJ, told WIBC that the body recovered was RJ’s.

IMPD says that RJ was seen on surveillance video waiting for a bus. When the bus was late, he walked back to the river, took a picture of himself on the frozen surface, and fell through the ice

RJ’s mother was on scene and was seen working with paramedics. The search for RJ had been ongoing for several days. IMPD says the family is on the scene and has identified the body as RJ, though the Marion County Coroner’s office will make the final determination on identity.

Search for RJ Williams Ends After Body Recovered from White River was originally published on wibc.com