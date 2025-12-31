Source: N/A / n/a

Indiana Black Expo Announces 2026 Summer Celebration

Indiana Black Expo is officially looking ahead to summer 2026, and the dates are set.

The iconic Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration will return to Indianapolis from July 9 through July 19, 2026, continuing its legacy as one of the largest and most influential Black cultural gatherings in the Midwest.

The 2026 theme, “Our Legacy, Our Influence, Our Future” (#IBESC26), reflects a multigenerational commitment to honoring Black history while amplifying present-day excellence and building pathways forward.

For more than five decades, Indiana Black Expo has served as a cornerstone for culture, community engagement, and economic empowerment, and the 2026 celebration is shaping up to be no different.

Across eleven days, attendees can expect a vibrant mix of programming that highlights Black-owned businesses, artists, creatives, civic leaders, and entrepreneurs.

A centerpiece of the celebration remains the Exhibit Hall, a bustling hub where thousands of attendees connect directly with vendors spanning fashion, art, literature, wellness, food, technology, and community services.

The Exhibit Hall continues to function not just as a marketplace, but as a living example of Black economic power in action.

Indiana Black Expo has also announced that early bird vendor registration is now open, offering discounted booth spaces for those who register ahead of the February 28, 2026 deadline.

This opportunity is especially valuable for small businesses, artists, authors, and emerging brands looking to reach a massive and diverse audience during one of the city’s most highly attended summer events.

Beyond commerce, the Summer Celebration remains a cultural anchor for Indianapolis, bringing together families, students, professionals, and elders in a shared space rooted in pride, visibility, and collective progress.

Each year builds upon the last, reinforcing Indiana Black Expo’s mission to celebrate achievements, address challenges, and strengthen the Black community across Indiana and beyond.

Additional updates, registration information, and programming announcements for the 2026 Summer Celebration will continue to roll out in the months ahead through Indiana Black Expo’s official platforms. For now, one thing is clear: July 9–19, 2026 is a date range the city will want to remember.

Head to https://www.indianablackexpo.com/ For More Information!