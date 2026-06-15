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Michael Jackson biopic ‘Michael’ soars with $1B on Box Office

Published on June 15, 2026

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Source: Lionsgate Pictures / Lionsgate Pictures

Michael Jackson biopic ‘Michael’ nears $1B on Box Office, as it becomes the highest-grossing biopic in history.

“Michael Jackson’s biopic Michael has become the highest-grossing music biopic in history, surpassing Bohemian Rhapsody. In fact, ‘Michael’ highest grossing music biopic status has generated significant media attention worldwide. The film is nearing $1 billion at the box office, with $932.2 million in global earnings to date, cementing Michael’s position as a record-breaker. Additionally, the remarkable run of ‘Michael’ highest grossing music biopic of all time proves the lasting appeal of his story. Despite controversy over the portrayal of allegations against Jackson, the biopic has boosted interest in his music and the Jackson 5’s catalogue, propelling them to record-setting heights. Moreover, audiences around the world are discovering why the film achieved ‘Michael’ highest grossing music biopic status, as Michael’s success has also led to a surge in sales of Jackson’s albums, including Thriller, which has climbed to Number Seven on the Billboard 200.” Source: https://arynews.tv/michael-jackson-biopic-michael-soars-with-1b-on-box-office

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