Source: Facebook Watch/Peace of Mind With Taraji P. Henson / Facebook Watch/Peace of Mind

Taraji P. Henson Claps Back At Surgery Claims After Fans Accuse Her Of Looking Different In Viral Flicks

Taraji P. Henson’s recent Instagram post from a New York Knicks game sparked speculation about her appearance, with some fans suggesting she looked different in certain photos. Henson responded to the comments, denying any cosmetic procedures and attributing her changing appearance to different angles and lighting. Fans expressed mixed reactions, with some praising her youthful look and others questioning the changes in her appearance. Despite the speculation, Henson stood her ground and shut down the rumors, emphasizing her busy Broadway schedule as proof that she has not undergone any surgery. Source: https://theshaderoom.com/taraji-p-henson-claps-back-surgery-rumors-instagram-photos-social-media-reacts/