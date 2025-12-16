The Fix: Gayle King Says Love Still Matters

Gayle King Says Love Still Matters and Romance Doesn’t Expire

Gayle King is clearing the air and opening her heart at the same time. After AI-generated images sparked online rumors that she had secretly married or gotten engaged, the veteran journalist made one thing very clear. She is not married or engaged. And no, there isn’t a hidden ceremony anyone missed.

However, what Gayle is doing is reminding the world that love still matters, no matter your age or stage in life.

Setting the Record Straight on Marriage Rumors

Earlier this year, AI-created photos began circulating online, suggesting Gayle King had tied the knot. Naturally, the internet ran with it. Instead of letting the speculation grow, Gayle addressed the rumors directly and shut them down with honesty and grace.

She explained that the images were completely fabricated and emphasized how unsettling it can be when technology creates false narratives about real lives. Still, she didn’t sound bitter.

Gayle said she remains open to finding something real and meaningful. Not imagined. Not AI-generated. Real connection. Real energy. Real love. Her message was simple but powerful. Romance does not have an expiration date.

That honesty resonated with many women who understand that life evolves, priorities shift, and love looks different over time. Still, the desire for connection never disappears.